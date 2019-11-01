|
Stephen Thomas Jureski, born November 3, 1943 in San Antonio, TX, and a long-time resident of Rockport, TX, has passed away this week at his home.He is survived by his brother, Mark David Jureski of San Antonio, and his many nieces and nephews, Georgia Roberts, Bernie Jureski, Russell Foreman, Eleanor Nelson, Maureen Anderson, Leon Jureski, Nadine McNiff, Bryan Jureski, Ben Jureski, Peter Elmer, Corbin Jureski and by Steve's friends, Sully Harwell and Gene Turpin.Steve is preceded in death by his parents, Louise Adele (Callaghan) Jureski, Louis L. Jureski, his older brother, Louis ("Larry") Jureski; his three sisters, Patricia Jureski, Peggy Townsend and Evelyn Brock and his nephews, Bobby Gilbreath and Kenny Gilbreath.After serving in the Army as a young man, Steve was a housepainter and contractor most of his life. Steve could tolerate heights well and was often assigned to paint flag poles. He loved the Texas Coast, had a wonderful dry sense of humor and volunteered at the animal shelter for a long while. Steve enjoyed the road trips to San Antonio, Three Rivers and Pipe Creek to spend time with family. He always had family stories of the past to share and always had his little dog, Cherie, in tow. Steve recently became a born-again believer in Jesus. Hallelujah.Online condolences may be left at www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.comArrangements entrusted to:
