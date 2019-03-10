|
|
September 13, 1946 - March 1, 2019
Stephen Warren Semones, born to Herbert and Sara Semones, entered the Lord's presence at age 72. Steve graduated from Lee High School (Houston) and Houston Baptist University and attended Dallas Theological Seminary. He was a devoted husband, father, and follower of Christ with a love for studying the Bible and teaching the Word to young people. He was a musician who put Scripture into songs that have been treasured by generations of church members and AWANA clubbers who affectionately remember him as "the accordian man." He had a smile that could light up a room, an infectious laugh, and a booming voice that commanded attention.
Steve is survived by his wife Trudy of 47 years; son Paul of Prairie Grove, Arkansas; daughter Wendy (Ian Kenny) of Fairbanks, Alaska; daughter Holly of San Antonio; grandchildren Caleb, Amanda and Taylin; siblings David, Danny and Kathy (Vowell) and their spouses and children.
A celebration of life will be held Thursday, March 14, 2019 at 2:00 pm in the Chapel of First Baptist Church. 515 McCullough Ave, San Antonio, TX 78215.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to Asian Christian Academy at https://www.acaindia.org/.
Published in Express-News on Mar. 10, 2019