|
|
February 9, 1915 - April 5, 2019
Our beloved father, COL Sterling R. Johnson, U.S. Army (ret.) entered into rest April 5, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. He was born February 9, 1915 in Dayton, Nevada to the late Raymond & Alice Johnson. He graduated from West Point in 1939, and served 30 years in the Army with honor, receiving the Bronze Star as well as the Legion of Honor from France.
He was preceded in death by his wife, June Johnson and his daughter Betty. He is survived by son Eric Johnson and his wife Denise, son Bill Johnson and his wife Nette, son Kevin Johnson, daughter Patricia Hogue, daughter Barbara Schild and her husband Edward, 13 grand children and 21 great grand children.
The Visitation will be 5-7 pm, Thursday, May 9, 2019 at Sunset Funeral Home. The Graveside Service will be held at 9:30 am, Friday, May 10, 2019 at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery (Shelter #3) with full Military Honors. The Memorial Service will follow at 11:00 am at the Army Residence Community (ARC), 7400 Crestway.
Condolences may be offered at www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.
com
In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the .
Published in Express-News on May 5, 2019