March 14, 1926 - February 16, 2019
Sterling Rhodes Lee, age 92, entered into eternal life on Saturday, Feb 16, 2019 in Austin, Texas surrounded by his loving family. Lee, as he was known to all, was a native of San Antonio. Lee is survived by his sister, Clatilda Cropper (Marron), son Larry Leroy Lee (Juana) and daughter; Linda Murphy (Brian), granddaughter Nyomi Reyes (Andrew), two great grandchildren; Andrew L II and Elijah, grandson; Travis. Lee was born March 14, 1926 to the late Charles and Louise Lee. He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 46 years, Loris Lee Lee, sister Valera Feucht, and nephew, David Cropper. A 1944 Hot Wells High graduate, Lee was drafted by the Army Air Corps. In 1953, he married Loris Lee Wohrer, whom he met on a blind date.
Visitation will be on Thursday, February 21, 2019 at 12:00 p.m. with the funeral service to begin at 1:00 p.m. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South. In honor of Mr. Sterling Lee, donations may be made to Christopher House Hospice Austin.
Published in Express-News on Feb. 20, 2019