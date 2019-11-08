|
|
Sterling Thomas Carr Jr. passed away on November 1, 2019, at the age of 77. Sterling was born in San Antonio on October 9, 1942 to Sterling Carr and Frieda Stall Carr, and went on to graduate from St. Gerard High School, where he was part of the football team that won back-to-back South Texas Academic League Championships. He is survived by three sons- Bryan Carr of Dallas, Steven Carr of San Antonio, and Eric Carr of Davenport, Iowa, and grandchildren Emma, Ariana, and Anthony Carr. Sterling is also survived by sisters Arlene Mahan, Jean Shaner, Sylivia Doderer, Nany Brown, and Shirley Jones, along with his brother Rev. Alton Carr. Visitation will begin on Friday, November 8, 2019 at 6:00pm at St. Gerard Catholic Church (1523 Iowa St., San Antonio, Texas 78203) with a Rosary recited at 7:00pm. A Mass will begin on Saturday, November 9, 2019 at 10:00am at St. Gerard Catholic Church. Service will conclude after Mass.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 8, 2019