Steve Alan Felty, age 75, passed away on November 16, 2020, surrounded by his family. He was born January 8, 1945, in Waco, Texas to Alma Davis Felty and Fred Felty. Steve went to University High School in Waco and became the first person in his family to graduate from college in 1968, when he received his degree from Baylor University. After college, he joined the Army and served in the Army Reserves until 1973. In 1970, Steve married Maricela (Marcie) Navarro-Riera. In March 2020, they celebrated 50 years of marriage.

Steve started as a meat cutter with H-E-B in 1962, at the age of 17. After growing up working on his parents' farm, his short-term goal was to work in an air-conditioned environment. Forty-eight years later, he retired from H-E-B as a Director. Along the way, he lived and worked in Harlingen, Corpus Christi, Austin and San Antonio. He set high standards, led with integrity, and mentored many partners along the way.

Steve loved to travel with his family, especially to Colorado, Costa Rica and the Ozarks, and enjoyed spending time on Lake LBJ. He was an avid hunter and collected classic cars. He enjoyed fixing things around the house and was extraordinarily attentive to the details in every aspect of his life. He was loyal to his friends, and at his best when those he cared about were in need of help. As his childhood friends said, he came a long way for a kid from South 3rd street in Waco.

Steve passed peacefully after a long battle with cancer and heart disease. He is survived by his wife Marcie Felty, daughter Nicole (Nico) Leone, brother Kenneth (Ruth) Felty and many cousins, nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Bobbie Felty Green, and his brother Howard Keith Felty.

His family would like to thank the nurses and doctors at MD Anderson Cancer Center and St. Luke's Medical Center in Houston and Methodist Hospital in San Antonio for caring for Steve over the years and in his final days.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Shriners Hospital for Children, the Salvation Army, or South Texas Children's Home in Beeville, Texas. A celebration of life will be held in 2021.

