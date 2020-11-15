Steve and Mary Molnar have been reunited to continue their love affair until the end of time.

They met in San Antonio in 1947 and were married in 1950. Steve was in the Army Air Corps while Mary was volunteering at the USO. The couple rarely spent more than a few days apart at any time during their almost 70 years of courtship and marriage.

Mary passed away peacefully at home surrounded by her loving family on June 20, 2018. Born and raised in San Antonio, Mary was the second oldest daughter of Albert and Lucile Marks. She graduated from Burbank High School in 1947 while working before and after classes at W.T. Grants department store. She then worked at HEB where she retired after 34 years of service. She and Steve loved to travel and took many ocean cruises, especially to Alaska. Christmas was Mary's favorite time of the year. Her collection of Santa Clauses has overflowed through the years to fill the homes of her daughter and grandchildren. Everyone in the family eagerly anticipated a parcel of her baked Hungarian horn pastries each year. She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother, and sister. Her wonderful laugh, beautiful smile and pleasant sense of humor will be greatly missed by her family.

Steve passed away on November 6, 2020 after a long valiant fight against Alzheimer's disease. Steve was the older of two children born to Steve and Velma Molnar in New Brunswick, NJ. The family moved to California during World War II to work in the defense industry. After he completed school, Steve joined the Air Force in 1947 and was stationed at Randolph AFB. After his discharge, Steve went to work at City Public Service where he rose to the position of General Foreman. He retired after 38 years of service. Steve entered Masonry through the Harlandale Lodge and was a charter member of Canyon Lake Lodge #1425. He achieved the position of Potentate of Alzafar Shrine in 2004. As Potentate Steve was instrumental in restoring and expanding the current lodge through the addition of 3 lodges and DeMolay Boys to Shrine grounds. Other achievements and honors include: Past Master of Cibolo Lodge #151, Past President of the Oriental Band, Past President of Texas Shrine of Oriental Bands, Past Commander of the Hospital Corps, Past Camaxtli of Alamo De Aztlan Teocalli #1836, Past Impresario of Royal Order of Jesters, Knights Templar, Scottish Rite, York Rite, Cabria Past Potentates, Honorary Member of DeMolay Legion of Honor, and membership in many more units. In addition, Steve was in the first graduating class of Police Volunteers with the Public Service Team (PST) of the San Antonio Police. He was also a Volunteer Airport Police (VAP) team member. Visiting FBI agents quickly learned to ask for Steve to drive them to their assignments when they were in San Antonio for training events. His sense of humor, local knowledge and respect for their service won their hearts. Mary is predeceased by her parents, Albert and Lucile Marks; her brother, Albert (Stoop) Marks; and sisters, Betty Bonugli, Linda Cooper, and Kathy Marks. Steve is predeceased by his parents, Steve and Velma Molnar. Steve and Mary are survived by their daughter, Julie Ann Blalock and her husband, Scott; granddaughters, Whitney Leigh Bryan and her husband, Shawn Bryan, and Laurel Amanda Blalock; two great grandsons, John Scott Schmid and Deaglan Bryan; Mary's sister, Charlotte Mellene and her husband, David.

The family will receive friends from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary North with a Masonic Service to begin at 7:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Shriners Hospitals for

Children. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com.