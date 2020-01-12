Home

Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Rosary
Tuesday, Jan. 14, 2020
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 15, 2020
9:00 AM
Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower.
Steve Borrego Jr.


1929 - 2020
Steve Borrego, Jr. passed away peacefully, surrounded by his loving family, on Saturday, January 4, 2020 at the age of 90. He was born on September 1, 1929 in San Antonio, Texas. He is reunited in heaven with his parents Steve and Rosa Borrego and siblings Joe Borrego and Mary Sudderth. Steve is greatly loved and will be deeply missed by his loving wife of 65 years Eusebia, children Steve III (Trudy), Joseph (Rachel), James (Magda), Elizabeth Ramirez (Luis) and Robert (Anna), 10 grandchildren, 5 great grandchildren plus numerous family and friends.

Visitation will be held on Tuesday, January 14, 2020 from 4pm to 9pm with a Rosary to be recited at 7pm. On Wednesday, January 15, 2020 a formal procession will depart the funeral home at 8:15am for a 9am Funeral Mass at Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Interment to follow at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery with military honors. In lieu of flowers, the family kindly asks contributions be made to Little Flower Catholic School, 905 Kentucky Ave., San Antonio, TX 78201. Services under the direction of Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 12, 2020
