12/26/1942 - 09/03/2019
Steve G. Cervantes went to be with the Lord on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at the age of 76. He was born and raised in San Antonio, Texas on December 26, 1942 to his parents, the late Juan and Aurelia Cervantes.
He is preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Dora and Velia; and his brothers, Albert Sr., Abel and David.
Steve leaves to cherish his memory with his wife of 57 years, Angelina; his daughters, Aurelia (Arturo), Teresa, Dora, Cynthia (Paulino), Julie (Sergio), and Marie; his son, Steve; his grandchildren, Amanda (David), Carissa, Briana, Paulino Jr. and Gabriel; his great-grandson, David Jr.; his sisters, Beatrice and Rosalinda; and his numerous nieces, nephews, extended family and friends who all adored him. The Visitation will be on Tuesday, September 10 at Roy Akers Funeral Home - 515 N. Main Ave. - from 5PM to 9PM, with a Rosary at 7PM. A Funeral Procession will depart from the funeral home at 9:30AM on Wednesday, September 11 and arrive at St. Vincent de Paul Catholic Church - 4222 SW Loop 410 78227 - for a Mass at 10AM. Burial at San Fernando Cemetery II - 746 Castroville Rd. 78237 - will follow.
Published in Express-News on Sept. 8, 2019