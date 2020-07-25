Steve Krohn, 65, of Rockport, Texas passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, from complications of his cancer which he fought courageously for several years.He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Misty Krohn. Steve is also survived by his mother-in-law, siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins and many dear friends.You can visit www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com
for additional information and to leave condolences.
Arrangements entrusted to:Charlie Marshall
Funeral Home814 E. Main St.Rockport, Texas 78382 /
361-729-2451