Steve Krohn, 65, of Rockport, Texas passed away peacefully on July 10, 2020, from complications of his cancer which he fought courageously for several years.He is survived by his loving wife of 35 years, Misty Krohn. Steve is also survived by his mother-in-law, siblings, nephews, nieces, cousins and many dear friends.You can visit www.charliemarshallfuneralhomes.com for additional information and to leave condolences.

Published in Express-News on Jul. 25, 2020.
