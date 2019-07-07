|
|
June 26, 1959 - June 28, 2019
Steve Martinez went passed on June 28, 2019 in Houston, TX at the age of 60. He is preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Martinez, and his sister, Debbie Martinez.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Ruby Martinez; mother, Magadelena Zavala (Guadalupe); grandmother Ofelia Alvarez; daughter, Jessica Martinez (Maria Negrin); step-daughters, Zully Pena, Zoe Pena; step-son, Syl Pena (Maclovia); sisters, Diane Martinez, Lorraine Vasquez, Jeanette Reyes (Mark); brothers, Guadalupe Zavala Jr. (Kevin), and Roger Zavala; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Steve was a truck driver for 45 years and worked for Rich Logistics, where he rode out his career. He was full of joy, laughter, and jokes. He always put a smile on others. He loved traveling through different states, collecting crystal figurines for his beloved Ruby. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He impacted the lives of many and he will be missed.
Visitation is Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at San Fernando III.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019