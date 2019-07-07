Home

POWERED BY

Services
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
5:00 PM
Mission Park South
Rosary
Tuesday, Jul. 9, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park South
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
9:00 AM
Mission Park South
Resources
More Obituaries for Steve Martinez
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Steve Martinez

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Steve Martinez Obituary
June 26, 1959 - June 28, 2019
Steve Martinez went passed on June 28, 2019 in Houston, TX at the age of 60. He is preceded in death by his father, Alfonso Martinez, and his sister, Debbie Martinez.
Steve is survived by his loving wife of 36 years, Ruby Martinez; mother, Magadelena Zavala (Guadalupe); grandmother Ofelia Alvarez; daughter, Jessica Martinez (Maria Negrin); step-daughters, Zully Pena, Zoe Pena; step-son, Syl Pena (Maclovia); sisters, Diane Martinez, Lorraine Vasquez, Jeanette Reyes (Mark); brothers, Guadalupe Zavala Jr. (Kevin), and Roger Zavala; 9 grandchildren; 1 great-grandchild; numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, and friends.
Steve was a truck driver for 45 years and worked for Rich Logistics, where he rode out his career. He was full of joy, laughter, and jokes. He always put a smile on others. He loved traveling through different states, collecting crystal figurines for his beloved Ruby. He was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend. He impacted the lives of many and he will be missed.

Visitation is Tuesday, July 9, 2019 at 5:00 p.m. with Rosary to be recited at 7:00 p.m. at Mission Park South. Funeral Service on Wednesday, July 10, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. at Mission Park South. Interment to follow at San Fernando III.
Published in Express-News on July 7, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.