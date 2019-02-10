|
|
February 6, 2019
Steven Brannon Bishop passed away on Wednesday, February 6, 2019.
He was 67 years old. The son of Buck and Fran Bishop, he suffered a devastating injury when he was 15 years old that left him a quadriplegic. He had such personal fortitude that he succeeded in life when others might have simply existed. He earned a Bachelor's Degree in Mathematics from St. Mary's University and a Masters Degree in Computer Systems and Design from the University of Texas at San Antonio. He retired from the City of San Antonio after 28 years where he worked in the IT department. Steve was one of the individuals instrumental in the design and implementation of San Antonio's first 911 System.
He worked closely with the police and fire departments to insure that the city's computer systems met their needs. Steve is survived by his sister, Linda Willmann and husband Robert, his nephews Justin Willmann and wife Amanda and Daniel Willmann and wife Candi. His great niece and nephews are Aubry, Maddux, Bryce and Mason. He is also survived by other extended family and good friends. An inspiration to us all, he made the best of the life he lived. His character and drive reminded us that we can't control everything but we can manage most things on a daily basis. He will be missed. He was loved.
Visitation will be held at 12noon, Wednesday, February 13, 2019 with A Celebration of Life to begin at 1:00pm at Meadowlawn Funeral Home Chapel. In lieu of flowers, please take the time to enjoy your family and friends. To leave a note for the family, visit meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries
Published in Express-News on Feb. 10, 2019