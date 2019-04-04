September 21, 1958 - April 2, 2019

Steven James Trevino was born on September 21, 1958 in San Antonio, Texas.



Steve will forever be remembered for how much he loved and lived life, his everlasting positive personality and his quick wit will be remembered by the many friends and family he made so happy throughout his time. Steve's kind and gentle soul was complimented by his sharp and always well-timed humor.



His commitment to the arts and creating access to art for young enthusiasts across San Antonio led Steve to be renowned across the city for his deep passion and advocacy for aspiring artists. He served on the board of directors for Blue Star Contemporary and was a well-known collector of contemporary art. Steve began collecting art at a young age and his extensive collection includes several local artists who have risen to international fame. Steve was also an avid collector of art in New Orleans, his home away from home, where he loved to entertain guests any time of the year.



While growing up in Alta Vista, Steve attended school at St. Anthony Catholic School and Antonian High School. Shortly after completing his education, Steve began his professional sales career and rose to the ranks of Vice President of Sales for Reader's Wholesale. His charming personality, unwavering integrity and ability to build trust made Steve one of the top sales representatives in the company.



Many of Steve's close family and friends benefited from his passion for cooking. Often, on any night of the week or weekend, Steve would desire to try a recipe or he would crave a particular dish from his childhood, then he would invite whoever was available to partake in his culinary adventure and create the most welcoming and loving environment for anyone who entered his home.



Steve is survived by his loving husband of 24 years, Jorge Elizondo. Steve and Jorge met in their hometown of San Antonio just after Jorge returned home from graduate school at Stanford and it was love at first sight. Since the day they met, they never parted, and they grew together, blessed and loved by many family and friends. Steve is also survived by his sister Laura Murray (Patrick), nephews Patrick Murray III (Jackie), James C. Murray (Maria), Michael S. Murray and nine great nieces and nephews; mother and father-in-law Graciela and Jose Elizondo; three brothers-in-law, Jose (Elvia), Marc (Zelda) and Noe (Jessica); four nephews, Marco, Daniel, Jorge, Bryan; two nieces, Taylor and Sophia. Steve leaves behind numerous friends who he loved dearly and spent much time with, living his life to the fullest.



Preceded in death by his parents Santiago Trevino and Soyla Rangel Trevino.

MASS

FRIDAY, APRIL 5, 2019

1:30 PM

SAN FERNANDO CATHEDRAL

115 MAIN PLAZA



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to The Steven J. Trevino Endowment for Public Art, Southwest School of Art, 300 Augusta Street, San Antonio, Texas 78205, https://www.swschool.org/

giving/memorials-honors.

Arrangements with Published in Express-News on Apr. 4, 2019