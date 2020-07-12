Steven John Pawelek, beloved husband, loving father, proud grandfather, and caring brother, uncle, and friend passed away peacefully in his home surrounded by his family on July 6, 2020 at the age of 62.

He was born to Betty Gene and Lambert John Pawelek in San Antonio, Texas on July 3, 1958. He is preceded in death by his parents; his niece, Sarah Chidgey Hughes; and father and mother in law, Taft and Evelyn Vivian. He is survived by his beloved wife, Pamela, and 5 children; Jillian and husband, Steve Rountree, their children, William, James and Audrey; Stephanie and husband, Wilson Pollan, their daughter Evelynn; Kyle and wife, Savannah Pawelek; Sean and wife, Stephanie Pawelek; Kaitlynn and fiancé, Wade Coons; as well as his four siblings and their families.

Steve grew up on the Pawelek Ranch in Poth, Texas where so many of his lifelong attributes of hard-work, diligence, integrity, and faith were first instilled. He graduated from Poth High School as the class salutatorian after achieving many athletic and scholastic accomplishments. He then attended Texas A&M University where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Geophysics. He led his career upon the good ethics instilled in him in his early years, and in return, his business flourished. He remains a highly respected geophysicist in the oil and gas community to this day.

More than anything, Steve was a devoted family man. He adored his wife and never missed an opportunity to give her a big ole' smooch.

He loved family activities such as hunting, weekends at Rescendo Ranch, ski trips, riding bikes around the neighborhood, long evening walks, and relaxing on the beach with a margarita in hand. His children were his passion and he was their number one fan in each of their endeavors. Most of his middle age was spent coaching little league baseball at McAllister Park, being the best color-guard and cheer dad there ever was, and always giving tips from the stands during baseball, softball, and football games at SACS. Steve's children were the apple of his eye, and his legacy will live on in each of them.

Steve lived an exemplary life and was loved by all. Christ was at the center of his heart, and that was evident to all who knew him. His relationship with the Lord was reflected through his selfless love of family and devotion to his friends. He loved being a member at Community Bible Church and enjoyed fellowship, for many years, with his Men's Bible Study. His family hopes that those who knew and loved him will find comfort knowing that his body is now fully restored and he is rejoicing in the presence of his Savior.

Due to Covid 19 restrictions, a socially distanced celebration of life will be held at Oakwood Baptist Church in New Braunfels, Texas at 10am on Thursday, July 16, 2020. Masks are required. To leave a note for the family, visit www.meadowlawn.net and select Obituaries.