Steven Lamar Berry, age 63, of San Antonio, Texas passed away on October 5, 2020, surrounded by his loving family. Steve was born on December 16, 1956, in Garmisch-Partenkirchen, Germany to the late Cecil and Dorothy Wood Berry. He grew up traveling the world with his military family and settled in San Antonio where he graduated from Roosevelt High School. He was preceded in death by his parents, sister Kim Berry, brother-in-law David Seesing, and his adored cat Frankie Blue Eyes. Steve's jobs varied throughout his adult life but by far his most loved and rewarding endeavor was his volunteer job working and caring for the young children at The Children's Shelter. His kind and gentle way afforded him being nominated twice for The United Way of San Antonio Volunteer of the Year. He was also a recipient of the J.C. Penney Golden Rule Award. In recent years Steve continued his volunteerism at the Bob Ross Senior Center where he made many friends and was called on to help with many projects and activities. Steve-O, (as known by family), had a great love for all music, especially Motown. Given the chance, he could "cut a pretty mean rug". He was a kind gentle soul and will be dearly missed by all. Steve is survived by his loving sister Sue who cared, comforted, and guided him for the past 23 years; and by his other siblings: Bruce and wife Cris, Sandy, Donna and husband Marc, Patty, David and wife Beth; nieces and nephews: Selene, Brant, Adam, Susan, Jennifer, Trisha, Patrick, Marc, Tyler, KaseyRae, Kaitlyn, Kevin, Joseph, Matthew, Gabriella, Jesus Jr., Delilah, Kaylee, Mateo; and cousins: Bobby, James, and Jerry; as well as many friends.

The Funeral Mass will begin at 1:00 P.M. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at St. Matthew's Catholic Church, 10703 Wurzbach Rd., Father Abel Ruiz, Celebrant.