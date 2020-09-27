1/1
STEVEN RAY "STEVE" WISE
1964 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share STEVEN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

STEVEN "STEVE" RAY WISE

July 12, 1964 – September 22, 2020

Steven "Steve" Ray Wise, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born July 12, 1964 to Darlene Peters and Stephen Wise in San Antonio.

He was an avid fan of the Spurs, Cowboys, and UT Longhorns; a longtime collector and enthusiast of comics and action figures, especially Superman; he was most well-known for his sense of humor, and his ability to talk to anyone about anything. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and the Madison High School Class of '82.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Wise; uncle and aunt, Russell and Susan Peters; Steve is survived by his daughter, Samantha Wise Penner and husband Sean; mother, Darlene Meixner and husband Dan; as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and a lifetime of friends.

MEMORIAL SERVICE

MONDAY,

OCTOBER 5, 2020

2:00 PM

PORTER LORING

MORTUARY NORTH

Pastor David Gutierrez will officiate. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association.

You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com

Arrangements with

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 27, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
5
Memorial service
02:00 PM
Porter Loring Mortuary North
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Porter Loring Mortuary North
2102 N. Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-8221
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
MAKE A DONATION
Please consider a donation, as requested by the family.
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Porter Loring Mortuary North

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved