STEVEN "STEVE" RAY WISE

July 12, 1964 – September 22, 2020

Steven "Steve" Ray Wise, age 56, passed away on Tuesday, September 22, 2020 in San Antonio. He was born July 12, 1964 to Darlene Peters and Stephen Wise in San Antonio.

He was an avid fan of the Spurs, Cowboys, and UT Longhorns; a longtime collector and enthusiast of comics and action figures, especially Superman; he was most well-known for his sense of humor, and his ability to talk to anyone about anything. He will be deeply missed by family, friends, and the Madison High School Class of '82.

He was preceded in death by his father, Stephen Wise; uncle and aunt, Russell and Susan Peters; Steve is survived by his daughter, Samantha Wise Penner and husband Sean; mother, Darlene Meixner and husband Dan; as well as numerous cousins, aunts and uncles, and a lifetime of friends.

Pastor David Gutierrez will officiate. In lieu of flowers please consider making a memorial contribution to the American Diabetes Association.

