|
|
Steven Alfred Guerrero, age 44 of San Antonio, Texas and beloved son of Ninfa A. and Alfredo J Guerrero went to be with the Lord on October 2, 2019, surrounded by family. He is preceded in death by his fraternal grandparents, Anita and Tereso Guerrero; his maternal grandfather, Rogelio L. Rangel and uncles Armando J. Guerrero and Fernando J. Guerrero. Steven attended Blessed Sacrament Catholic School and St. Anthony Seminary High Schooland completed his undergraduate degree in political science at Duke University and received his law degree from St. Mary's University. Steven is a founding member of La Unidad Latina, Lambda Fraternity, Inc. at Duke University. He is survived by his parents, sister Kelly and her husband DeMarcus and their children, Jeremy and DeNae; his grandmother, Hortencia G. Rangel; Uncles, Eduardo, Joe Henry, Robert, Oscar, Roy, Arthur, Raul; Aunts, Irene Villareal, Mercedes Gallegos, Letty White and many other nieces and nephews.
Visitation at Sunset Funeral Home, Thursday, October 10, 5pm – 8pm, Rosary at 6pm and a Memorial Service on Friday, October 11, 11:30am at St. Anthony of Padua Church.
Special thanks to the doctors & staff at University Hospital for their loving care and compassion.
Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2019