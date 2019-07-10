Home

Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
(830) 624-0500
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:30 PM
Lux Funeral Home & Cremation Services
1254 Business 35 N.
New Braunfels, TX 78130
Steven V. Lillard Obituary
May 12, 1958 - July 4, 2019
Steven V. Lillard, 61, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, July 4, 2019.
Steve was born May 12, 1958, in Des Moines, Iowa, to Chester and Lucille (Henderson) Lillard. He attended Collins High School, Iowa, receiving his Bachelor's in Criminal Justice at Truman State University, Missouri. Steve accomplished a 30 year career in law enforcement including police officer, FAA Air Marshal, US Customs Air, DEA Special Agent (retired), private contractor with tours in Afghanistan, Saudi Arabia, and recently, Special Investigator, Texas DFPS. Career highlights include support of the war on terror following September 11, Islamabad, Pakistan, and subsequently DEA Acting Country Attaché Panama.

Steve never met a stranger and enjoyed riding his electric bike in the Texas Hill Country, but his most cherished time was spent with family.

Steven was preceded in death by his father, Chester Lillard; brother, Dennis Lillard. Survivors include his wife of 28 years, Karen Lillard; children, Jesse and Stefanee Lillard; mother, Lucille Lillard, and many family and friends.

Visitation will be held at Lux Funeral Home Chapel, New Braunfels, from 5:00 PM to 8:30 PM, Friday, July 12. Funeral services will be July 19, Collins, Iowa, entrusted by Fredregill Funerals.
Published in Express-News on July 10, 2019
