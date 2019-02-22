July 6, 1939 - February 20, 2019

Our beloved Stewart J. Alexander, age 79, passed away on Wednesday, February 20, 2019 with his family at his side. He was the beloved husband of over 56 years to Shirley Feingold Alexander. Stewart was born to wonderful parents, Simon and Grace Glikin Alexander in Newark, New Jersey. He and his family moved to San Antonio where he attended Thomas Jefferson High School, Class of 1957. Stewart received his Bachelors of Business Administration and his Doctor of Jurisprudence from St. Mary's University in 1962. That year, Stewart married his high school sweetheart, Shirley, and he began his service in the U.S. Army as a Judge Advocate General. After two years of service, Stewart and Shirley settled in San Antonio and never left.



Stewart immediately went into practice for himself and became a prominent solo practitioner, representing clients in various matters. He was a brilliant litigator and loved the courtroom and even appeared before the United States Supreme Court multiple times. Stewart was a compassionate and dedicated lawyer, beloved by his clients.



Stewart belonged to both Agudas Achim and Rodfei Sholom Synagogues and was active at both, serving on the Board of Trustees at Rodfei. He was also involved with Jewish Family Services, assisting them in representing Jewish immigrants. Stewart gave of his time and was generous throughout his life. Stewart was the "fixer" for anyone to go to for all things from travel to cars to legal or financial issues and did it quietly, without the need to be recognized. His most meaningful community contribution was founding the San Antonio Jewish Day School in 1972, which remained open for over 40 years.



Stewart enjoyed travel, hiking, adventure, and was an avid runner, completing 23 marathons. He was a great man, a true mensch, he loved life and will be missed by many.



Stewart is survived by his wife, Shirley; his daughter, Brenda and husband Tony Schram; his son David and wife Ma'ayan Alexander; grandchildren that were his pride and joy Melissa and Elizabeth Schram; sister Joanie Alexander; sister-in-law Pearl Fogiel and brother-in-law Israel Fogiel; sister-in-law Marianne Feingold; nephew David Loev; and nieces Evelyn Feingold LeBaron, Sandra Fogiel, Barbara Fogiel, Jennie Loev, Estrella Watson and Victoria Frysh.



