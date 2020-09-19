1/1
MAJ. STUART H. SIMMS, US ARMY RET.
Major Stuart H. Simms, U. S. Army, Ret., Passed away September 7, 2020 at 72 years of age. Having devoted 20 years to serving his country, he spent the remainder of his life taking care of his family, the clients in his law practice, supporting Masonry and the Shrine. Having served on the Board of Directors and as CEO of Alzafar Shrine Center and the Board of Directors for the Shriner's Hospital for Children, Galveston, a premier institute for the research and care of young burn victims throughout the world, he continued to work with these august bodies until the day of his passing. While being welcomed home by his parents and two older siblings, he helps them prepare a place for his sister, Cheryl, her son, Lee, niece, Catherine, her husband and Stu's fellow Shriner, Michael, their three daughters, Abby, Genna, and Charlotte, niece, Liz, and countless friends, brethren and sisters. A man of honor, integrity, and compassion, you will be truly missed. The family will receive friends from 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., on Sunday, September 20, 2020, at Porter Loring Mortuary. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to the Alzafar Shrine Transportation Fund. 901 N Loop 1604 West, San Antonio, TX 78232. (210) 496-1625. You are invited to sign the Guestbook at www.porterloring.com

Published in Express-News on Sep. 19, 2020.
