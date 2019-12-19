Home

Chapel Hill Funeral Home
7735 Gibbs Sprawl Road
San Antonio, TX 78239
(210) 599-2035
Visitation
Thursday, Dec. 19, 2019
5:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
7735 Gibbs Sprawl Road
San Antonio, TX 78239
Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
12:00 PM
Chapel Hill Funeral Home
7735 Gibbs Sprawl Road
San Antonio, TX 78239
Sudie Faye Mosley


1940 - 2019
Sudie Faye Mosley Obituary

Sudie Faye Mosley, 79, of Schertz, Texas went to be with Jesus on December 16, 2019.

Sudie was born to Ethel Mae Sherman and James Hollis Rosson in San Antonio, Texas on October 31, 1940. Sudie served over 40 years as the church secretary for her husband's church, Believers Baptist in San Antonio, Texas. She faithfully typed the church bulletines on her "old fashioned" typewriter every Saturday night, and kept monthly minutes for the church that she and her husband, Stanley, had founded together. Sudie loved Elvis, and the church she shared with her husband, but above all she especially loved the time she spent with her family. Sudie is preceded in death by her husband Stanley Mosley, her parents and her brother Eddie Rosson. Her life will be cherished by those that survive her, daughter Sherry Tinnerman (Gary), her son, Stanley Mosley Jr., her grandson Tyler Mosley, her brother James Rosson (Denise), as well as nieces, nephews, and other family members.

Visitation and viewing will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home at 7735 Gibbs Sprawl Rd., San Antonio, Texas, 78239 on Thursday, December 19, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm.

A celebration of her life will be held at Chapel Hill Funeral Home on 12:00 pm on Friday, December 20, 2019. Interment will follow at Chapel Hill Memorial Gardens in the Garden of Gethsemane where she will finally join her husband, Stanley, for all of eternity.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 19, 2019
