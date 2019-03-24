|
September 11, 1944 - March 20, 2019
Sue Carol Davenport Davis passed away on March 20, 2019 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on September 11, 1944 in San Antonio, to John Henry Davenport and Edna Vicki Post. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her sister, Rosemary Ritter. Sue is survived by her daughter, Donna Davis Schumann (Carl Jr.); sons, Shane Davis (Kristine) and Brandon Davis (Heather); sister, Elaine Powers of Columbus, Ohio; brothers, John Henry Davenport, Jr. (Sherry), William Edgar Davenport (Debbie) and Richard Ciborek (Donna) of Orient, Ohio; grandchildren, Sheyenne Davis, Sterling Davis, Stratton Davis, Schaeden Davis, Gage Schumann, Greyson Schumann, Isabelle Davis, Dusty Davis and Briley Davis.
SERVICES
Visitation will be held on Tuesday, March 26, 2019 at 9:00am, with a chapel service at 10:00am at the Fred J. Tips Mausoleum Chapel at Mission Burial Park North. Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park North.
