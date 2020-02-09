|
|
Sue Carol Robertson McDonald died peacefully of complications from Parkinson's disease, she was 79. She called San Antonio, TX home most of her life.
She is survived by grandsons; Fender and Asher; daughters, Melissa and Sandy and son-in-law, Andrew; siblings Eleanor, John, Bill and Elizabeth, and many nieces and nephews, as well as countless life-long friends.
Born in Dallas, TX, Sue Carol grew up in Oak Cliff, graduated from Sunset High school; attended North Texas State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Voice. After completing her degree, she married and had two daughters. She then earned a Masters of Education from Stephen F. Austin. She was a talented and dedicated elementary music teacher for 38 years; teaching was her passion.
Most importantly, Sue Carol was a devoted grandmother, mom and sister. Always providing for her girls.
She was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was very involved in multiple fellowships. She loved to travel and she was passionate about helping others and volunteering. Her life was full of music, faith, family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be missed.
Memorial Service to be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 am. St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St, San Antonio, TX 78205.
Please consider a donation to either:
The Gurwitz International Piano Competition;
www.musicalbridges.org; (210)-440-7879
The Michael J. Fox
Foundation;
;
(800)-708-7644
Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020