Home

POWERED BY

Services
Memorial service
Friday, Feb. 14, 2020
10:30 AM
St. Mark's Episcopal Church
315 E. Pecan St
San Antonio, TX
View Map
Send Flowers
Resources
More Obituaries for Sue McDonald
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Sue Carol Robertson McDonald

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Sue Carol Robertson McDonald Obituary

Sue Carol Robertson McDonald died peacefully of complications from Parkinson's disease, she was 79. She called San Antonio, TX home most of her life.

She is survived by grandsons; Fender and Asher; daughters, Melissa and Sandy and son-in-law, Andrew; siblings Eleanor, John, Bill and Elizabeth, and many nieces and nephews, as well as countless life-long friends.

Born in Dallas, TX, Sue Carol grew up in Oak Cliff, graduated from Sunset High school; attended North Texas State University earning a Bachelor of Arts degree in Voice. After completing her degree, she married and had two daughters. She then earned a Masters of Education from Stephen F. Austin. She was a talented and dedicated elementary music teacher for 38 years; teaching was her passion.

Most importantly, Sue Carol was a devoted grandmother, mom and sister. Always providing for her girls.

She was an active member of St. Mark's Episcopal Church and was very involved in multiple fellowships. She loved to travel and she was passionate about helping others and volunteering. Her life was full of music, faith, family and friends. She was dearly loved and will be missed.

Memorial Service to be held Friday, February 14, 2020 at 10:30 am. St. Mark's Episcopal Church, 315 E. Pecan St, San Antonio, TX 78205.

Please consider a donation to either:

The Gurwitz International Piano Competition;

www.musicalbridges.org; (210)-440-7879

The Michael J. Fox

Foundation;

;

(800)-708-7644

Published in Express-News on Feb. 9, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Sue's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -