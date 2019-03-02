|
|
June 10, 1937 - February 16, 2019
Sue Mae Chandler, age 81, went to her eternal home with Jesus on Saturday, February 16, 2019, surrounded by her loving family. She was born on June 10, 1937 in Winslow, Arizona to Charles and Evelyn Nesting.
Sue was the youngest of four and raised in Bandera, Texas. It was there that she met and later married Arthur Carter Whitney II and had two sons - Carter and Stan. After leaving Bandera and starting her career she later met and married Ed Chandler and together they had a third son - Clark.
Sue had several exciting careers with Revlon and Omni Sales Group, and also owned The Stitch Shop.
Sue is preceded in death by her husband, Ed Chandler, her brother Warren Nesting and several beloved sisters-in-law.
She is survived by her children: Arthur Carter Whitney III (June), Stanard Lambert Whitney (Theresa), Edward Clark Chandler (Michelle); grandchildren: Wesley Whitney (Sheridan), Haley Rogers, Cari Rogers and Justin Chandler; great-grandchildren: Lincoln Whitney and Brooks Whitney; brothers: Charles Nesting and Donald Nesting; along with many more family and friends.
MEMORIAL SERVICE
SATURDAY,
MARCH 2, 2019 at 1:00 PM
PARKHILLS
BAPTIST CHURCH
17747 San Pedro Avenue, San Antonio, TX 78232
Reception to follow
Published in Express-News on Mar. 2, 2019