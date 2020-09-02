1/2
SUEKO ITO ENFUSE
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUEKO's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Sueko Ito Enfuse, born June 4th, 1936, showa11 in Nagoya, Japan, passed away August 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Sueko is preceeded in death by her Parents, Ryuichi Ito and Fusae Sato, loving Husband of 56 years, Nathan, son Robert, younger brother Koji Idiro Ito, Half-Sister Taiko Usami, Brother-in-law, Arnold Enfusse and Sister-in-law Barbara Enfusse. Sueko is survived by her Son, William J. Enfuse, Cousins in Japan, Noriko Miura and Tossa Igami, Brother-in-law Donald Enfusse, Sisters-in-law Margaret Enfusse and Doris Enfusse, Nieces and Nephews.

After graduating from high school, Sueko worked as a Clerk Typist in Nagoya Komaki Air Force Base, where she met her husband Nathan working base supply in the same office. After the base closed in 1958, Sueko retired from work, started a military life with her husband Nathan and two sons, Robert and William. Sueko Enfuse was one of the original founding members of the Japan-America society of San Antonio and Sister City Chairperson for 10 years with San Antonio sister city, Kumamoto.

Sueko loved traveling back to her Homeland of Japan and watching T.V. Japan at home to keep up with news and T.V. shows from Japan. Sueko Enfuse was a Real, Truly, Loving Earth Angel and will truly be missed by Family and Friends.

Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera road on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
3
Visitation
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
4
Graveside service
10:30 AM
Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Sunset Northwest Funeral Home
6321 Bandera Road
San Antonio, TX 78238
2105212111
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Sunset Northwest Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved