Sueko Ito Enfuse, born June 4th, 1936, showa11 in Nagoya, Japan, passed away August 29, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Sueko is preceeded in death by her Parents, Ryuichi Ito and Fusae Sato, loving Husband of 56 years, Nathan, son Robert, younger brother Koji Idiro Ito, Half-Sister Taiko Usami, Brother-in-law, Arnold Enfusse and Sister-in-law Barbara Enfusse. Sueko is survived by her Son, William J. Enfuse, Cousins in Japan, Noriko Miura and Tossa Igami, Brother-in-law Donald Enfusse, Sisters-in-law Margaret Enfusse and Doris Enfusse, Nieces and Nephews.

After graduating from high school, Sueko worked as a Clerk Typist in Nagoya Komaki Air Force Base, where she met her husband Nathan working base supply in the same office. After the base closed in 1958, Sueko retired from work, started a military life with her husband Nathan and two sons, Robert and William. Sueko Enfuse was one of the original founding members of the Japan-America society of San Antonio and Sister City Chairperson for 10 years with San Antonio sister city, Kumamoto.

Sueko loved traveling back to her Homeland of Japan and watching T.V. Japan at home to keep up with news and T.V. shows from Japan. Sueko Enfuse was a Real, Truly, Loving Earth Angel and will truly be missed by Family and Friends.

Visitation will be at Sunset Northwest Funeral Home on Bandera road on Thursday, September 3, 2020 from 4:00 P.M. to 7:00 P.M.

A graveside service will be conducted at 10:30 A.M. Friday, September 4, 2020 at Sunset Memorial Park Cemetery.