Sulema C. Ventura went to be with the Lord on July 15, 2020, at the age of 90. She was born on January 20, 1930 in San Antonio, TX. She is preceded in death by her parents Jose and Luz Delarosa Cardenas; her son Alberto C. Hernandez (survived by his wife, Sylvia); her sisters Fela Alvarado, Celia Valdez and Teresa Pacheco; and her brothers Matilda Cardenas, Juan Cardenas, Cruz Cardenas, Frank Cardenas, and Lupe Cardenas.

Sulema is survived by her loving husband of 64 years, Jose R. Ventura; her children Jesusita C. Rodriguez (husband, Joe), Sylvia Dorado (husband, Raul), Annabelle Alameda (husband, Armando), Jimmy Ventura, and Robert Ventura; her grandchildren Rose, Denise, Edward, Melissa, Michelle, Valerie, Jennifer, Roger, Armando, Amanda, Vanessa and James; her great-grandchildren Serena, Jaden, RJ, Kendall, Isaiah, Jazlyn, Zariah, Scarlett, Cataleya, Jacob, Gabriel, Lauren, Dylan, Moses, Nyla and Mika; her great-great-grandchild Aiden; her nieces and nephews; her daughter-in-law Sylvia; and her extended family and friends.

For forty-seven years, Sulema worked at the St. Anthony Hotel in downtown San Antonio. She truly lived her life to the fullest through the simple pleasures of spending time with her husband and family, chatting with friends, reading, enjoying the outdoors, gardening, traveling, and camping. Sulema was unconditionally loving with her family, a genuinely caring soul as she always thought of others first, always wearing a sweet smile on her face, and having a strong faith with God. She was a devoted and loving wife, mom, and grandma. She loved all of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchild, nieces, nephews, extended family, friends, dogs, and cats. She will always be remembered for her unconditional love and dedication to her beautiful family, her faith in God, and her ability to assist those in need. Her loving embrace and determination will always be missed and remembered by all those who had the pleasure of meeting, loving, and knowing her. As a result of her grace, her generous spirit, and her pleasant, beautiful personality, she is loved by many.

Visitation and rosary services were held on Thursday, August 6, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South. Funeral services were also held on Friday, August 7, 2020 at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South followed by a private ceremony at San Fernando Cemetery.

