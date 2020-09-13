Susan Baker Weddington, 69, peacefully joined the Lord on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. Born in Detroit, Michigan on April 6, 1951, to Elaine R. Baird and Louis C. Baker, her family moved to San Antonio in 1952. She graduated from Alamo Heights High School (1969) and Trinity University (1983). She was Chief of Staff for Texas State Representative Frank Corte; served as Republican Party of Texas Chair (1997 to 2003), the first female chair of either major party in Texas; appointed OneStar Foundation President by former Texas Governor Rick Perry. A member of Concordia Lutheran Church, she was recently installed as a Stephen Minister. Susan loved the presence of God, was a warrior, courageous and persistent in her career and faith. Preceded in death by husband, Bob Weddington; son, Sean Caldwell; and parents. Survived by brother, David Baker (Beth), Indianapolis; grandchildren, Skyler, Seth and Greyson Caldwell. A private family graveside celebration will be held at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery where she will be laid to rest with her husband. Memorial contributions may be made to Concordia Lutheran Church for the Stephen Ministry Program.

