Susan F. Hull
Susan F Hull (76) went to be with her Heavenly Father and reunite with her husband (of 50 yrs) Walter Ray Hull on August 3, 2020 in San Antonio, TX. She was born in St. Louis, MO to Virginia Lee and Robert Emmett Funsten III. Susie is survived by her daughters Carolyn Hull Aramendia (husband Joe) and Donna Lee Hull (Javier Garcia). Grandchildren: Joeylynn Mesaros (husband Robert), Carol Sue Aramendia, Vinnie Aramendia, Nicole Hull/Naranjo and great grandson Jude Mesaros. Close family: Cheri and David Krizek; Shellie, Mark, and Mattie Montgomery; Janice, Newton and Marshall McConnell.

Susie deeply cared for and loved her family and friends unconditionally. She was always smiling with an easy-going attitude. Her passion was taking care of animals. She leaves behind a great legacy in her children/grandchildren of unconditional love, courage, strength, hard work and independence. Susie will truly be missed by everyone who knew her - family, friends and all her animals.

A graveside service will be held at Wimberley Cemetery (471 Old Kyle Rd., Wimberley, TX 78676) on Aug. 29th, 2020 at 10:00am.



Published in Express-News on Aug. 23, 2020.
