Susan Garza, 92, passed away April 15, 2020 in San Antonio. She was born Maria de Jesusita Garza to Alejandro and Josefina Garza on Christmas Eve, 1927. Susan attended school in San Antonio, where she met Robert M. "Bob" Garza, and later married in 1949. They lived in Oceanside, CA while Bob served in the US Marine Corp. They returned to their native San Antonio, when Bob joined the San Antonio Fire Dept. Susan was a licensed cosmetologist and worked at Frost Bros. department store downtown as a beauty consultant. In later years, her favorite hobby became a ceramics store she co-owned with her sister. Susan possessed a beautiful, artistic spirit and her grace was recognized and respected by all who knew her. She was preceded in death by her husband, Robert M. Garza; granddaughter, Jennifer Recio; sister, Josephine De Luna; and brother-in-law, Samuel J. Garza. Susan is survived by her daughter, Sandra Karam (Gerry); son, Mick Garza (John O'Steen); five great grandchildren; two step-grandsons and their families; and nephew, Ron De Luna (Mary). Special thanks to her caretakers at Villa de San Antonio Assisted Living and especially to the staff of Cottages at Danny Kaye Assisted Living, and Encompass Home Health for their dedicated loving care as she completed her journey home.
