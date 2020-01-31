|
Susan Lyssy Waclawczyk Bienek of Floresville passed away January 28, 2020 at her daughter Sharon's home.
Susan was born in Kosciusko, Texas on April 25, 1936. Susan is survived by husband Lawrence Bienek Jr. of Floresville; children Sharon Grimes (Brad) of Kerrville: Rick Waclawczyk of Longview; Randy Waclawczyk (Loretta) of Round Rock; Alyson Faulk (Ronnie) of Lockhart. Stepdaughter Kim Giffin (Lane) of New Braunfels: sisters, Josephine Moczygemba and Eleanor Jarzombek. She is Mema to 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Emilia Lyssy; her brothers, Frank Peter and Anton Lyssy; and her sisters, Elizabeth Jarzombek and Rose Mary Kotara. She loved being around her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and quilting. Susan was an excellent seamstress.
Visitation: 5:00 P.M. Friday, Rosary 7:00 P.M. January 31, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home, Floresville, Texas. Funeral Mass Noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Floresville, followed by interment at St. Ann's Cemetery in Kosciusko, Texas. Donations may be made to a Parkinson's Foundation or to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville.
Published in Express-News on Jan. 31, 2020