Home

POWERED BY

Services
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
(830) 393-2588
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
5:00 PM
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
Rosary
Friday, Jan. 31, 2020
7:00 PM
Vinyard Funeral Home
1011 4th Street
Floresville, TX 78114
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Feb. 1, 2020
12:00 PM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Floresville, TX
Resources
More Obituaries for Susan Bienek
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Susan Lyssy Waclawczyk Bienek


1936 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Susan Lyssy Waclawczyk Bienek Obituary

Susan Lyssy Waclawczyk Bienek of Floresville passed away January 28, 2020 at her daughter Sharon's home.

Susan was born in Kosciusko, Texas on April 25, 1936. Susan is survived by husband Lawrence Bienek Jr. of Floresville; children Sharon Grimes (Brad) of Kerrville: Rick Waclawczyk of Longview; Randy Waclawczyk (Loretta) of Round Rock; Alyson Faulk (Ronnie) of Lockhart. Stepdaughter Kim Giffin (Lane) of New Braunfels: sisters, Josephine Moczygemba and Eleanor Jarzombek. She is Mema to 11 grandchildren, 14 great grandchildren, 3 great great grandchildren. She is also survived by many nieces & nephews. Susan was preceded in death by her parents, Edmund and Emilia Lyssy; her brothers, Frank Peter and Anton Lyssy; and her sisters, Elizabeth Jarzombek and Rose Mary Kotara. She loved being around her family and friends. She enjoyed gardening and quilting. Susan was an excellent seamstress.

Visitation: 5:00 P.M. Friday, Rosary 7:00 P.M. January 31, 2020, at Vinyard Funeral Home, Floresville, Texas. Funeral Mass Noon Saturday, February 1, 2020, at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Floresville, followed by interment at St. Ann's Cemetery in Kosciusko, Texas. Donations may be made to a Parkinson's Foundation or to Peterson Hospice of Kerrville.

Published in Express-News on Jan. 31, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Susan's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Vinyard Funeral Home
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -