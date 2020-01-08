|
Susan Marie Hamilton Wright, USAF Colonel, Retired, of San Antonio, Texas, passed to heaven early on January 4th, 2020 at home with family, at the age of 66 after a diagnosis of lung cancer 3 years prior. Susan is survived by her husband, Wesley D. Wright; her 4 children, Richard (Jamie), Christy (Cindy), Justin (Joan), and Travis Wright, and her 7 grandchildren, Tyler, Jordan, Charley, Caitlin, Josiah Flores, Juliet, and Jade Wright. She is also survived by her 3 brothers, Michael, John (Lisa), and Patrick (Gwen) Hamilton, and many beloved nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her parents, Jack and Joyce Hamilton. Susan was born on June 2nd, 1953 in Tucson, Arizona. She graduated from Colorado State University in 1974 with a Bachelor's of Arts in Humanities. After graduation, Susan joined the Air Force. In 1976, the United States Air Force Academy (AFA) chose Susan to be one of 15 women First and Second Lieutenants—out of 1500 women Air Force officers at the time—to become Air Training Officers (ATOs) to serve as role models for the first class of women at the AFA. Only 12 completed the program. Susan was one of those 12 women who helped make history by integrating women into the Air Force Academy.Integration was no small feat. In addition to completing a rigorous and accelerated training program designed for the AFA to gather data on the performance of women, the ATOs acted as role models for the new women cadets during a time when opposition to their presence could be fierce. Yet when the Air Force Academy Class of 1980 arrived in July 1976, the ATOs guided the women cadets and the training program to make it the fastest and most successful of all the Academies.In 2008, the AFA Class of 1980 honored the ATOs with a special wall of remembrance at the Association of Graduates building at the Academy, where Susan's name is etched in glass with the other ATOs. The Academy also maintains a permanent, public display of pictures and items from the ATOs' training. As Susan began to succumb to cancer, her ATO friends came to visit from Florida, New York, New Jersey, North Carolina, Colorado, and other parts of Texas to express their love and lifelong support.In 1978, Susan married Wes Wright, whom she loved dearly over their 42-year marriage. After serving in the Air Force in various assignments from Illinois to Texas, Susan retired in 1996 with a Legion of Merit and the rank of Colonel. Her children remember her as a rock-solid champion who overflowed with encouraging love for everyone.After retirement from the USAF, Susan worked with USAA as a consultant, was inspired to continue her education through the Master's level, and worked as a special education coordinator for Judson ISD. Whether at the AFA, Judson, or in her family, she was a strong individual who was fiercely passionate about bettering others' lives through deliberate acts of love. Susan was a member of the Northeast Bible Church (NEBC), loved her library, and enjoyed gardening with the approach that all life is connected and interdependent.A funeral is scheduled for Friday, January 10th at 11:00 am at NEBC in Garden Ridge, Texas, with a reception to follow at the NEBC fellowship hall. Scott Shook will officiate, and all are welcome to attend. Afterwards, all who wish to attend will proceed to a memorial with full military honors at 2:45 pm at Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery at San Antonio. The family would like to Dr. Frank Fossella and Dr. Matthew Peterson, as well as the staff and volunteers at MD Anderson and BAMC. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to MD Anderson Cancer Center at gifts.mdanderson.org to support their fight to end cancer. Condolences may be sent to olingermortuaryservice.com.