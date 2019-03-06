Home

Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
(210) 495-7770
Visitation
Friday, Mar. 8, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Celebration of Life
Saturday, Mar. 9, 2019
1:00 PM
Sunset North Funeral Home
910 North Loop 1604 East
San Antonio, TX 78232
Susan Pamela "Susie" Duns Obituary
February 12, 1959 - March 2, 2019
Susan 'Susie' Pamela Duns, age 60, of San Antonio, passed away suddenly on March 2, 2019 surrounded by family and friends. She was born February 12, 1959 to Stacy and Mary (Shim) Deese in Victorville, California. She is survived by her loving and devoted husband Scott Duns; daughters, Shena and Staci Duns. Family is receiving friends Friday, March 8, 2019 from 6-8 pm at the Funeral Home. Celebration of Life services will be conducted on Saturday, March 9, 2019 at 1:00 pm in the chapel at Sunset North Funeral Home, 910 North Loop 1604 East. Inurnment will take place at Ft. Sam Houston National Cemetery at a later date. Expressions of sympathy and online condolences may be offered to the family by signing their online guestbook at: www.SunsetNorthFuneral
Home.com
Published in Express-News on Mar. 6, 2019
