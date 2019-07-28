San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Tuesday, Jul. 30, 2019
3:00 PM
1942 - 2019
May 2, 1942 - July 20, 2019
Susan Redwine Farrimond, a 4th generation native Texan born in El Campo, died of a pulmonary embolism on July 20, 2019, at the age of 77. Susan spent the first half of her childhood in Smithville, then in 1958 moved to San Antonio with her parents, Cathryn and Carver Moore. She attended Thomas Jefferson High School, where she was a head majorette, and met her high school sweetheart and future husband Kenneth Farrimond. After she graduated from TCU, Susan married Kenneth in June of 1964 and spent the first years of their marriage in Dallas where Susan was a teacher and Kenneth a medical student. In 1967 they moved back to San Antonio for Kenneth's post-graduate training and started their family. Susan was a homemaker, an avid philanthropist and frequent volunteer throughout the rest of her life. She was involved in organizations such as the Symphony League, Junior League, Women's Shelter, The Battle of Flowers Association, Merry Wives Club and Los Festivos, and the Charity Ball Association. In 1986 Susan went to work for the Catto family office where she stayed until her retirement in 2012. Susan leaves behind the love of her life and husband of 55 years, Kenneth Farrimond. She also leaves behind her son Jay Farrimond and his wife Mary of San Francisco, her daughter Cathryn Le Vrier and son-in-law Bryan Le Vrier. Also left behind were Susan's grandchildren, Heather Davis and Gui Raynes of Philadelphia, Adam and Kristin Davis of Seattle, Nolan and Forrest Le Vrier and her one great-grandson, Leto Raynes-Davis of Philadelphia. Susan adored her cousins Penny Sutton and Diana Hayles and their entire families, as well as each and every Farrimond family member . too many to name. Kenneth, Jay and Cathryn would like to express their endless gratitude to their dear family friend Albert Garnica for playing such an important role in her care over the last 25 or more years. She was lovingly known to all her family and friends as Susan, Mom, Iby and Aunt Bluebell.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
TUESDAY, JULY 30, 2019
3:00 P.M.
PORTER LORING CHAPEL

In lieu of flowers, the family requests contributions be made to Texas Biomedical Institute, Michael J Fox Foundation or a .

