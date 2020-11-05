1/1
SUSAN S. MARTINEZ
1959 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSAN's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susan Smith Martinez, born October 29, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to Alfred and Katherine Smith, entered into rest on October 23, 2020 at the age of 60.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred Roland Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Katherine Elizabeth Smith; husband of 39 years, Arthur R. Martinez, daughter; Ashley Megan Garcia and husband Steven; son, Arthur Cody Martinez and wife Melissa and grandchildren, CJ Martinez and August Martinez; siblings, Johnny Smith, Rhonda Mitchell, and Michael Smith.

A Dental Hygienist for 40 years, worked for Dr. Richard L Raimondo the last 30 years; A 17 year pancreatic cancer Survivor; Joined The San Antonio Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in 2010; Became the San Antonio Advocacy Chair for Pancreatic Cancer in 2015 and was the 2019 Texas State Leader for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Advocacy Days in Washington D.C.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 P.M.

A funeral mass will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9:00 A.M.

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: http://support.pancan.org/goto/TeamSmitty

For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the obituary section.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 5, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
6
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
NOV
6
Rosary
06:30 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
NOV
7
Funeral Mass
09:00 AM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South
1700 SE Military Drive
San Antonio, TX 78214
(210) 924-4242
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Mission Park Funeral Chapel - South

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved