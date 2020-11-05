Susan Smith Martinez, born October 29, 1959 in San Antonio, Texas to Alfred and Katherine Smith, entered into rest on October 23, 2020 at the age of 60.

She is preceded in death by her father, Alfred Roland Smith.

She is survived by her mother, Katherine Elizabeth Smith; husband of 39 years, Arthur R. Martinez, daughter; Ashley Megan Garcia and husband Steven; son, Arthur Cody Martinez and wife Melissa and grandchildren, CJ Martinez and August Martinez; siblings, Johnny Smith, Rhonda Mitchell, and Michael Smith.

A Dental Hygienist for 40 years, worked for Dr. Richard L Raimondo the last 30 years; A 17 year pancreatic cancer Survivor; Joined The San Antonio Affiliate of the Pancreatic Cancer Action Network in 2010; Became the San Antonio Advocacy Chair for Pancreatic Cancer in 2015 and was the 2019 Texas State Leader for Pancreatic Cancer Action Network Advocacy Days in Washington D.C.

Visitation will be held Friday, November 6, 2020 from 6:00 P.M. – 8:00 P.M. at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South with a rosary to be recited at 6:30 P.M.

A funeral mass will be held at Mission Park Funeral Chapels South on Saturday, November 7, 2020 at 9:00 A.M.

Interment will follow at Mission Burial Park South.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to: http://support.pancan.org/goto/TeamSmitty

