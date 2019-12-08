Home

Susan Scheben

Susan Scheben Obituary

Susan "Sue" Scheben (Wilcox) lost her battle with cancer and passed away peacefully at her home in Pipe Creek, Texas on Thursday, Dec. 5th.

Sue is survived by her mother Wardine Wilcox, her sisters Jane Greer and Marie Zenner, her son Brian Scheben and daughter Amanda Halpain, her grandchildren Lily and Luke Scheben, Ella and Cooper Halpain, and her boyfriend James Harmon.

She is preceded in death by her father Duck Wilcox, her husband Fred Scheben, and her son James Scheben.

Sue was a teacher at Discovery School San Antonio for over 20 years before retirement. She loved being outdoors and was an incredible gardener. She enjoyed spending time with her family, exploring new places, and cherishing every moment with her grandchildren.

Published in Express-News on Dec. 8, 2019
