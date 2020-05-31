I got to know Susan about a year ago through a church prayer group, and from the moment we met I knew she was a very special person. I was immediately drawn to her kind, loving spirit and her deep abiding faith. Susan always greeted me with a big smile and a warm hug, even during those times when I knew she was carrying a heavy burden. She was so compassionate, always putting others first, and displayed her love of God in everything she did. I learned a lot from her and admired her strength, and quiet, loving spirit. I already miss her, but am grateful to our Lord that she is at peace now and once again home with Tony. We will miss you sweet sister in faith.

Malloy Brown

Friend