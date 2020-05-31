Susan Schoggins Kirk Ramirez was born on March 4, 1945, in San Antonio, Texas, to Eugene and Frances Schoggins. She passed away on May 25, 2020, from a short illness with cancer. She was preceded in death by her parents; and her beloved husband, Anthony T. Ramirez whom were married 28 years; and lastly her beloved aunt and uncle, Cully and Jeanne Ellis, whom were like parents to her. She is survived by her dear cousins, Ed and Trisha Abrahamson; Mike and Becky Ellis and their families Matthew Abrahamson; Andrew and Celeste Abrahamson; Brandon and Amanda Ellis; Christopher and Jenna Ellis respectively; in addition, were cousins Jerry and Alice Schoggins and their families; her brother-in-law Rodolfo Ramirez; step-sons Richard (Lynda) and Roland Ramirez. New to her family on her step-mother's side were Pedro (Carmen) Hernandez and Silbia (Edward) Esparza. Susan's father served in the Air Force, and while they moved frequently in their lives, they often found themselves returning to San Antonio for residence. She is a graduate Alamo Heights High School, class of 1963. A lifelong learner, her education continued well after high school as Susan obtained her Bachelor's degree in Business Administration from Texas A&I University, and then her Master's degree in Personnel Management from St. Mary's University, all while working to support herself. Most of her career was employed in the personnel field. In her early years, she worked at Spohn Hospital as Assistant Personnel Director; Avco Personnel as Assistant Manager, and Bexar County Hospital. Later she worked for University of Texas Health Science as Employment Supervisor, Compensation Manager and later promoted to Assistant Personnel Director. Her last personnel position was with Trinity University where she served as Personnel Director. Susan took great pleasure working within the personnel field, as she felt she could assist persons in obtaining a job that met their capabilities. After retirement she worked for her in-laws in managing their properties. She was a member of several personnel associations to include the San Antonio Personnel Management Association where she held several positions: Vice President for Research and Development; Vice President Research and Development; Vice President Programs; and President. She also was a member of the College and University Personnel (CUPA) Association where she was the Chair of Exhibits and Communication at the National Conference. She was a board member of the local and national association as well. An award for excellence was given to her by CUPA. Finally, for the Personnel Association of Texas Senior Colleges and Universities she held the office of Treasurer. Her involvement and rank frequently spoke of Susan's passion for working with others. Volunteering was an aspect of her life that she took pride in. Both her and her husband worked the Samaritan Assistance Program at University United Methodist Church, where their work helped them connect with agencies to help those in need. Susan's husband did odd jobs around the church and she assisted him. The couple also served as greeters and worked at the guest connection desk. After her husband passed away, she volunteered in the "Comfort and Joy" ministry, helping with the funeral receptions at the church. She was also a member of the Assistance League of San Antonio, a philanthropic organization. In addition to the church, she volunteered at Bargain Boutique where she performed computer tasks. One of her greatest passions was travelling the United States with her husband in their trailer. Her travels through Colorado, Nevada, Louisiana, and Florida--just to name a few of her favorite destinations--filled her spirit with admiration and awe. Of particular interest to Susan and her husband were our national and state parks, such as Estes Park, Grand Tetons, Yellowstone Park. When not travelling on long trips, they enjoyed birding and frequently attended large birding festivals in the Rio Grande Valley. Travelling in the trailer was a major part of their lives for 20 years and they had many fond memories of their sightseeing travels. After her husband passed away, she purchased a trailer and joined the "Sisters on the Fly", a RVing travelling organization for women. Susan will be remembered for her gentle spirit, tenacity, and her commitment to family and friends. She was a very kind and loving woman who spent countless hours caring for others. She was a "caregiver" by nature. People would say "she is about the sweetest person you would ever hope to meet." But most of all she was a tremendous support for her husband, whom she loved dearly. The family will receive friends from 4:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. on Friday, June 5, 2020 at Porter Loring Mortuary North. GRAVESIDE SERVICESATURDAY, JUNE 6, 20202:00 P.M.SUNSET MEMORIAL PARK1701 AUSTIN HWY A Memorial Celebration will be held at University United Methodist Church at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorials can be made in her honor to the American Cancer Society, the Humane Society, SnipSA or the Food Bank. Pallbearers will be Gordon Dahlmann, Brandon Ellis, Christopher Ellis, Matthew Abrahamson, Andrew Abrahamson and Jerry Schoggins.
Published in Express-News on May 31, 2020.