To say that Susan Allen led a colorful life would be an understatement. From playing keyboards in an all-girl rock band, to a 20-year modeling career, to having her first child at age 44, she lived in technicolor. A notorious prankster with a wry sense of humor, Sweet Sue was a paradox in some ways – a compassionate soul who was so courageous, she'd charge into hell with an ice bucket.

Susan married David Allen in Chicago in 1981. Together, they ventured to San Antonio where she continued to model and formed her most cherished friendships. Although she moved to Dallas in 1992, one of her greatest joys was reuniting with her "homegirls" back in SA.

She fought cancer with an inner strength and dignity that inspired everyone around her. On October 17, 2020, five years after being diagnosed, her unbreakable spirit was released from its broken body.

Susan is survived by her husband David Allen, daughter Megan Allen and son-in-law Matthew Meaders of Dallas, sister and brother-in-love Denise Allen Robinson and Neal Robinson of Chicago, and a circle of dear friends across the US.

A celebration of her life will take place at a later date, when social gatherings are once again safe.