Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
(210) 349-1414
Vigil
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Rosary
Thursday, Sep. 5, 2019
7:00 PM
Mission Park Funeral Chapel - North
3401 Cherryridge
San Antonio, TX 78230
Funeral Mass
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
12:30 PM
St. Luke's Catholic Church
Burial
Friday, Sep. 6, 2019
2:00 PM
Ft. Sam Houston
Susana L. Colunga

Susana L. Colunga Obituary

Susana L. Colunga, went to our Lord surrounded by her loving immediate family.

She was a strong and caring mother, loving grandmother, and a steadfast wife. She held us all together through all things that life gave us.


She was preceded in death by her husband, SSGT. Francisco Colunga Jr. USMC and son Alfred L. Colunga.

She is survived by her son Dr. Frank L. Colunga and wife Julie M. Colunga, daughter Maria Elena Colunga-Miller and husband Kevin E. Miller. Grandchildren Sarah C. Lande and husband Henry Lande, Nicole Colunga, Francisco R. Colunga IV, Natalie Colunga.
Services will be held as follows: Vigil on Thursday September 5th at Mission Park Funeral Chapels North 5:00-7:00 PM with a Rosary at 7:00 PM Funeral Mass will be celebrated at St. Luke's Catholic Church on Friday September 6th at 12:30 PM. Burial at Ft. Sam Houston at 2:00 PM. In lieu of flowers, please donate in our mother's name to: alz.org/sanantonio
Published in Express-News on Sept. 1, 2019
