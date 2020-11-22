Susie M. Calvillo was born in San Antonio on August 11, 1934.

She died on November 11, 2020, surrounded by her family after a brief illness. She was 86 years old. Susie was the proud wife of Arthur Calvillo and Mother of 2 children, Gene A. Calvillo and wife Emelyn, Rosan C. Hervol and husband Tony. Susie also had 7 grandchildren, Michael Calvillo, Arthur Calvillo III, Christina Loayza, Angel and his wife Pearl, Alex Calvillo, Crystal Martinez, Christian Hervol and Collin Hervol. Susie's great grandchildren are Angel Jr., Abby, Eric, Adelia, Kali Luna, Alana Marroquin, and Michael and Kate Calvillo's unborn child due in January. Susie's greatest love was her family. She was the light that always shined.

Susie was preceded in death by her mother Julia I. Merla, Father Carlos Merla, brothers Richard and Johnny Merla, and her sister Helen Castro and brother-in-law Esteban Castro, and Mother and Father-in-law Arturo Sr. and Luz Calvillo.

Susie worked for the US Civil Service for 45 years - at Ft. Sam Houston, Kelly AFB, and then as a paralegal specialist for the Judge Advocate General's office at Lackland AFB. Susie graduated from Lanier High School in the early 1950's. Susie received awards for exceptional service and high standards from her employers.

Susie worked hard all of her life to help our Arthur provide for their two children Gene and Rosan to give them the best life possible, making sacrifices to provide a good elementary education at Catholic Schools and assistance with College education. Family for her was always the most important thing, always supporting her children's and grandchildren's school and sports activities which she never missed.

Arthur and the kids will miss their Sunday brunches with Susie. She always looked forward to them and so did the family. Susie will be forever and dearly missed.

Funeral is limited capacity due to Covid concerns. Immediate family and invited only. Nov. 23, 2020 @ Castillo Mission Funeral Home.