Susie Neri Morales Calderon entered eternal rest on Thursday November 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in San Antonio, Tx on December 24,1931 to Miguel and Carlota Morales. She married Humberto R. Calderon on June 27, 1953 and they had five children. Susie enjoyed gardening, singing, helping others and her family. She had a beautiful spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. Susie is reunited in heaven with her parents, her husband, brothers Raul, Cruz, Mike, Paul and sisters Isabel, Minnie, Frances and Shirley. Susie will be dearly missed by her daughter Liza C. Blatter (John) and her sons Raul Calderon(Liudmyla), Rene Calderon(Nancy), Alphonso Calderon (Dora),Orlando Calderon (Rose) and her 9 grandchildren John, Taylor, Chris, Kevin, Carina, Diana, Blair, Jamie, Zhanna and a great grandchild Nicholas, as well as extended family.

Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, from 3pm until 7:30pm with a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Thursday, November 12 at 9:15 am, for a 10am Funeral Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Burial will follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery #2.