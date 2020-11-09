1/1
SUSIE NERI MORALES CALDERON
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share SUSIE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share

Susie Neri Morales Calderon entered eternal rest on Thursday November 5, 2020, surrounded by her family.

She was born in San Antonio, Tx on December 24,1931 to Miguel and Carlota Morales. She married Humberto R. Calderon on June 27, 1953 and they had five children. Susie enjoyed gardening, singing, helping others and her family. She had a beautiful spirit and a wonderful sense of humor. Susie is reunited in heaven with her parents, her husband, brothers Raul, Cruz, Mike, Paul and sisters Isabel, Minnie, Frances and Shirley. Susie will be dearly missed by her daughter Liza C. Blatter (John) and her sons Raul Calderon(Liudmyla), Rene Calderon(Nancy), Alphonso Calderon (Dora),Orlando Calderon (Rose) and her 9 grandchildren John, Taylor, Chris, Kevin, Carina, Diana, Blair, Jamie, Zhanna and a great grandchild Nicholas, as well as extended family.

Visitation will take place at Castillo Mission Funeral Home on Wednesday, November 11, from 3pm until 7:30pm with a Rosary at 6pm. Funeral procession will depart the funeral home on Thursday, November 12 at 9:15 am, for a 10am Funeral Mass at The Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower. Burial will follow at San Fernando Catholic Cemetery #2.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Express-News on Nov. 9, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
11
Visitation
03:00 - 07:30 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
11
Rosary
06:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral
09:15 AM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
he Basilica of the National Shrine of the Little Flower
Send Flowers
NOV
12
Burial
San Fernando Catholic Cemetery #2
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
520 N. Gen. McMullen Drive
San Antonio, TX 78228
(210) 432-8586
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Castillo Mission Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved