November 27, 1940 - April 3, 2019

Suzanne E. Ware of San Antonio, Texas, died Wednesday, April 3rd, 2019, after a long struggle with cancer surrounding by her beloved family. Suzanne was born in 1940 the only daughter of Gustav and Gertrude Espy. In 1964, she married the love of her life, Dennert O. Ware. She was an avid patron of the arts and a strong supporter of the San Antonio Symphony, the Tobin Center of Performing Arts, the Mackinac Arts Council, and the Oudolf Garden. She believed in building strong women, and hence, was an advocate of CASA and supporter of Christel House. With a love of white roses and French linens, Suzanne transformed every house into a beautiful loving home to entertain and engage with her 6 children and 9 grandchildren. She was fiercely devoted to her family. She is survived by her husband, Dennert, children; Elizabeth Ware, Dennert O. Ware Jr. (Myrna), Kathryn Conner (Ty), Sarah Fielden (Clint), Mark Ware (Philip), and Andrew Sutton (Ami); and her grandchildren; Dennert Oliver Ware, III, Lillian Patricia Ware, Mark Harris Ware, William Sullivan Ware, Isaac Britt Conner, Jack Sutton Whittemore, Lucy Kathryn Whittemore, Mary Grace Whittemore, and Benjamin Tyler Conner. The viewing will be on Monday, April 8, 2019 from 5:00 pm to 8:00 pm at Porter Loring McCullough.



A private funeral Mass will be held on Tuesday, April 9, 2019, at 9:00 am, at St Joseph's Catholic Church Downtown. Graveside service will take place on Saturday, April 13, 2019, at Our Lady of Peace Catholic Cemetery in Indianapolis, IN.



The family would like to express gratitude to the tremendous care team at MD Anderson. In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to Suzanne's favorite charities, Christel House International www.christelhouse.org and Garden Conservancy www.gardenconservancy.org.



