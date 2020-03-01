Home

Sybil Schmidt Roberts Judge

Sybil Schmidt Roberts Judge Obituary

Kerrville- Sybil exceeded all God's expectations! She recently celebrated her 95th birthday surrounded by her daughter and son-in-law, Marcy and Neil Dunn, two granddaughters and husband, Chesney Bingham and Dinah Gragg (Roger), and three great-grandchildren, Samantha Bingham, Rowan Gragg and Harper Gragg. Sybil passed away peacefully and with all grace on February 16, 2020 in Kerrville.

She grew up in Mason, Texas and left us this quote about her childhood, "Mason public schools…good times, good grades, cheerleader, student council, valedictorian, Boys!!"

Sybil received her B.A. in history and government from the University of Texas at Austin where she met a handsome, young Marine, crossing the street one day. Sybil and Frank B. Roberts Jr. married in 1946, had two cute kids in short order, Frank (Chip) and Marcy, and moved from Austin to San Antonio.

Sybil was a stay-at-home mom, involved in everything including volunteering, garden club, Frank's sports, Marcy's Girl Scout cookies, swim teams, water skiing at Lake McQueeney and hunting in the hill country. When the kids went to college, she began a twenty-year career teaching Junior High history. During this time, Sybil grieved the deaths of her mother, husband and son.

Then one sunny day in 1985, Sybil became reacquainted with an old family friend, Grant (Red) Judge. Fast forward eight years of marital bliss, traveling the world, attending plays and concerts, having a large new family (four children, many grandchildren and great grandchildren) and spending fun weekends at Lake McQueeney.

Another fun event in Sybil's life was her yearly, three-week car trips all over the United States with her six first cousins, with Marcy as the driver! There was a lot of laughter and reminiscing going on during those cross-country trips!

Now to the essence of our beloved Sybil. She was wholeheartedly, eternally, a child of God. Her entire life was committed to continued learning, teaching, counseling and sharing her wisdom and heart.

She dedicated 60 years of her time and talent to St. Luke's Episcopal Church in San Antonio. Sybil was involved in many church activities including Altar Guild, Lunch Bunch, Women of St. Luke's, Daughters of the King, Super Adults, Bible Study, St. Francis Guild and Stephen Ministry. Her most recent involvement was her Monday evening ladies' book group, with dear, special friends.

Many years ago, Sybil chose one of the first columbariums at St. Luke's as her burial niche. Her 6-year old granddaughter quickly named it her "condo beyondo".

Thank God for giving us 95 years to share Sybil's love. My mother and I were, and always will be, best friends and have always shared a very deep and tender bond that helped us over the highs and lows in life. I am very proud to be her daughter.

Sybil's service will be held on Thursday, March 5th at 11:00 am in St. Luke's Episcopal Church, 11 St. Luke's Lane, San Antonio, Texas 78209. After the service, everyone is invited to the short interment service in the church garden, or you can proceed directly to the parlor for the reception.

The family would like to extend gratitude to Sybil's many friends who over the years faithfully visited and transported her to her church activities.

Memorial contributions may be made to St. Luke's Episcopal Church of the .

Condolences for the family can be made at www.wrightsfuneralparlor.net

Funeral arrangements are under the care of Wright's Funeral Parlor.

Published in Express-News on Mar. 1, 2020
