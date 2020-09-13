Sydnea F. Jacobs, age 81, passed away peacefully, surrounded by her loving family and friends on August 15, 2020 in San Antonio, TX.

Sydnea was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil on June 4, 1939 to Matthew Grubbs Farrar III and Wanda Araujo Gray. She sailed from Rio De Janeiro, Brazil to New Orleans on the SS Rio Jaohal in 1943 to start her new life in the United States. She moved to San Antonio, TX when she was sixteen years old and called it home the rest of her life. Sydnea attended St. Gerard Catholic High School before entering Alamo Beauty School where she earned her manicurist license.

Sydnea spent most of her adult life working at Art Beauty Salon with her husband, Mike. She treasured her many clients, none more than Valerie Guenther. In addition to numerous trips to her second home in Port Aransas, Sydnea was an outstanding league bowler, enjoyed bunko parties, water aerobics, and volunteered in the church altar society. She also cherished her work during the NIOSA Fiesta as the manicurist for many of the queens and princes.

Sydnea cherished family above all else. She was a devoted mother ensuring her daughters were involved in Girl Scouts, Ballet, San Antonio Cotillion Society, and numerous summer camps. She especially loved her grandchildren Leanne, Cody, Jacob, and Ryan. She also had many beloved friends and neighbors who filled her life with joy.

Sydnea is survived by her daughter, Pauline Marie Weichert; her grandchildren, Leanne Marie SanMiguel, Joseph Cody De Leon, Jacob Weichert, and Ryan Edward Sanchez; seven great grandchildren; former sisters-in-law: Ellen Susan Farrar and Cassandra Gay Farrar; nephew, Matthew Grubbs Farrar V; nieces, Lauren Farrar Boland and Erin Paige Farrar Kantor; and step-sisters, Diane Kaplan and Cindy Kaplan.

She was preceded in death by her father, Matthew Grubbs Farrar III; mother, Wanda Araujo Gray; stepfather, Dr. Arthur Martin Gray; daughter, Stephanie Lea Jacobs; brother, Matthew Grubbs Farrar IV; former spouses, Edward Pais and Mike Jacobs.

Sydnea appreciated the visits, emails, texts, and calls from friends and relatives. The outpouring of love and support is amazing.

The family is grateful for the love and care provided by the nurses and staff of Four Seasons Hospice.

In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to San Antonio Humane Society, 4804 Fredericksburg Road, San Antonio TX 78229.

