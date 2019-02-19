February 17, 2019

Syd, age 78, had a passion for his family, science, and travel.



He received his doctorate in biochemistry from the University of California at Berkeley, where he met Rochelle, his wife of 51 years. He then pursued two postdoctoral fellowships in endocrinology, first at the Weitzman Institute of Science in Rehovoth, Israel and then at the University of Pennsylvania School of Medicine. He then moved to San Antonio and became Research Scientist and later department chair at the Southwest Foundation for Biomedical Research. He taught himself molecular biology and became Professor in Obstetrics and Gynecology at the University of Texas Health Science Center in San Antonio.



He was warm, compassionate, loving, gave generously to charity and lived life to the fullest. He loved to learn continuously, read extensively, travel the world with Rochelle, and listen to classical music and jazz.



But most importantly, he received tremendous joy and love from his wife, daughters, Jordana (and Partner Romeo) and Lara (and husband Doug) and his four grandchildren, Miles, Nia, Mason, and Brynna.



He loved us with all his heart and we miss him sorely.



GRAVESIDE SERVICE



WEDNESDAY

FEBRUARY 20, 2019

1:00 P.M.

AGUDAS ACHIM CEMETERY

1727 AUSTIN HIGHWAY



In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to:



Rodfei Sholom's Education Fund in his memory.



You are invited to sign

the Guestbook at

www.porterloring.com



Arrangements with: Published in Express-News on Feb. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary