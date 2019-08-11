San Antonio Express-News Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Porter Loring Mortuary
1101 McCullough
San Antonio, TX 78212
(210) 495-8221
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY
HUNTSVILLE, AL
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Syed Rizvi
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Syed Tahir Raza Rizvi


1938 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Syed Tahir Raza Rizvi Obituary
August 1, 1938 - August 5, 2019
Syed Tahir Raza Rizvi, age 81, passed away on Monday, August 5, 2019, in San Antonio, TX. Born on August 1, 1938, in Lucknow, India, to parents, Syed Mohsin Raza Rizvi and Tahira Begum. Syed Tahir Raza Rizvi is survived by his loving wife, Verna Rizvi; his children, Sherene Dorazio ( Michael) and Amy Roddy (Thomas, Jr.); his grand- children, Gianna and Michael Jr. Dorazio, Lucy and Thomas Edward, III (Trace) Roddy; his 4 brothers and 3 sisters; and numerous nieces and nephews. A service was held on Thursday, August 8, 2019 at St. Paul's Episcopal Church in San Antonio, TX.

MEMORIAL SERVICE
FRIDAY, AUGUST 16, 2019
11:00 AM
EPISCOPAL CHURCH OF THE NATIVITY
HUNTSVILLE, ALABAMA

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to hemophilia research at the National Hemophilia Foundation, 7 Penn Plaza, Suite 1204, New York, NY 10001.

You are invited to sign
the Guestbook at
www.porterloring.com
Published in Express-News on Aug. 11, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Syed's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Porter Loring Mortuary
Download Now