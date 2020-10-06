1/1
SYLVIA ANN HERRERA
Miss Sylvia "Yaya" Herrera, 65, passed away peacefully on Sept. 27, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas.

Sylvia is survived by her mother, Rita; siblings, Theresa (Horlando), Mary (Eddie), Raul (Rachel), John (Laurie) and Charles (Liza), 21 nieces and nephews, 8 grand-nieces and nephews with the ninth on the way. She is preceded in death by her father, Raul.

Born on July 16, 1955 to Raul and Rita Herrera, she graduated from John F. Kennedy in 1973. Sylvia worked retail for Joske's, Dillards, Foley's and Macy's for many years until she retired.

Sylvia was generous, loved her family and was passionate about crafting. She was an active and dedicated member of Our Lady of Good Counsel, who volunteered to make rosaries with the Rosary Club.

A walk-thru visitation will be available for brief visits

between 4:30 PM – 7:30

PM on Thursday, Oct. 8th at Trevino Funeral Home – 226 Cupples Rd. 78237 – limited to 50 people at a time.

A graveside service will begin at approximately 11:15 AM on Friday, Oct. 9th at San Fernando Cemetery III – 1735 Cupples Rd. 78226.



Published in Express-News on Oct. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
