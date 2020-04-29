|
|
Sylvia Canales Alardin joined her Lord on April 23, 2020 in San Antonio, Texas. She was born on July 16, 1946 in San Antonio, to Larry Canales and Esperanza Ramos Canales. Sylvia was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Yolanda Quinones; and beloved husband of 31 years, Fred Alardin, Jr. She is survived by her son, Chris Cerda and daughter-in-law Sandra; sister, Irma Gil; brother, Bobby Jimenez and wife Rose; grandson, Christian Cerda; and nephews & niece, Danny Canales, Eric & Laura.
SERVICES
A Memorial Service celebrating her life will be held at a later date.
For personal acknowledgement, you may sign the online guestbook at www.missionparks.com in the Tributes section.
Published in Express-News on Apr. 29, 2020