SYLVIA CANALES BALLINGER
Sylvia Canales Ballinger, 64, of San Antonio, passed away on Sunday, May 10, 2020. She was born in San Antonio on December 16, 1955. She graduated from Lee High School and received a degree in Dental Hygiene from Beeville County College. For over 40 years, she cared for generations of families, treating each as if they were her own. She loved arts and crafts and never said no to creating something special for a wedding, baby shower or special event.She is survived by her husband, Tom Ballinger; stepdaughter/spouse, Thea & Chris Lyssy; grandsons, Waylon & Emery; her mother, Elsie Canales; her niece/spouse, Casey & Manual Aranda; her siblings; Arthur & Vicki Canales of Santa Fe, NM; Homer & Lesli Canales of Houston; Rene & Melody Canales; Cindy & Gordon Rippey of San Antonio and numerous nieces, nephews, great nieces and great nephews.A private memorial service will be held with family. In lieu of flowers, please donate to a scholarship established in her name to benefit future dental hygiene students, visit https://makelivesbetter.uthscsa.edu/ballinger for more information.To leave an online condolence or remembrance for the family, please visit www.sunsetfuneralhomesa.com.


Published in Express-News on May 24, 2020.
