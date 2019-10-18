Home

Holy Rosary Church
159 Camino Santa Maria St
San Antonio, TX 78228
Visitation
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
4:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Rosary
Sunday, Oct. 20, 2019
7:00 PM
Castillo Mission Funeral Home
Service
Monday, Oct. 21, 2019
1:00 PM
Holy Rosary Catholic Church
Sylvia Garza Orozco

Sylvia Garza Orozco Obituary

Sylvia Garza Orozco, Our Beloved Mother was called home to be with the Lord on Tuesday, October 15, 2019 at the age of 73.

She is preceded in death by her son, John Orozco; parents, Trinidad and Baldemar Garza, Sr.; brothers, Baby Mario, Mario, and Jaime Garza.

Sylvia is loved and will be greatly missed by her husband of 56 years, Eugene Centeno Orozco; children, Catherine Orozco, Eugene Orozco, Jr. (Pat), Joe Orozco (Valerie) and Thomas Orozco; grandchildren, Ashley, Davina, Joseph, Stephen, Anthony, Sierra, and Peter; great grandchildren, Isabella, Xavier, Drake, Gary and Roman; siblings, Joe, Rudy, Richard, Baldemar, Jr., David, Martha, Emma and Irma; as well as numerous other loving relatives and friends.

Visitation will be held on Sunday, October 20, 2019, from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. with a Rosary to be recited at 7 p.m. at Castillo Mission Funeral Home.

A funeral procession will depart Monday, October 21, 2019 at 12:30 p.m. for a 1:00 p.m. Mass at Holy Rosary Catholic Church. Interment to follow at Mission Burial Park South.

Published in Express-News on Oct. 18, 2019
