Sylvia J. Trevino passed away peacefully on May 19, 2020 at age 85. She was born in San Antonio, Texas to Alberto Guerra and Selvia Perez on June 12, 1934. She had three siblings – Alberto, Maria Elena and Rosalinda. She proudly graduated from Ursuline Academy.In 1969, she married Abel Trevino. She had three sons Andrew, John and Mark. Together, with Abel's children (Margo, Abel, Yvonne, David, Ernest), they created a family. They had one child together, their youngest, Albert.After retiring from civil service, Sylvia enjoyed traveling with Abel as he installed printing presses around the world and raising canaries, gardening, fishing and genealogy.She was preceded in death by husband, Abel, son Mark Gonzalez, her parents, her in-laws, Abel and Ninfa Trevino, and brother, Alberto Guerra.She is survived by loving sons Andrew (Sandie), John, and Albert (Wendy); sisters, Rosalinda and Maria Elena, her stepchildren, grandchildren, Dr. Felicia Armstrong, Dalton, Gunner and Ally, and great-grandchildren Dillan, Bobby, Alyssa and Chase along with other family and friends.Public visitation takes place at Puente and Sons Funeral Chapels, 14315 Judson Road, on Thursday, May 28 from 4 to 8 p.m. with prayer service at 5:30.